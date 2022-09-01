National Blood Donation Week kicks off in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - September 1 marks the start of National Blood Donation Week. This week is all about educating people about the importance of blood donation and how it can help save lives.

Thursday morning Lansing Community College is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the Gannon Building on campus.

The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3:45 in the afternoon.

