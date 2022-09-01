In My View: Let’s not get too excited about NFL prospects

By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - NFL teams are tweeking their rosters after making final cuts Tuesday and getting fully prepared for opening games next week.

Back up quarterbacks are the rage and the Detroit Lions signed Nate Sudfeld, hoping they won’t have to use him for Jared Goff, but if they do will he be more effective than the two guys who vied in training camp to become the backup?

I claim if you didn’t have a backup in training camp you don’t have a back up when the regular season begins. Sudfeld was no big deal as I remember in college at Indiana—and the 49ers cut him—let’s not get too excited about the prospects in my view.

