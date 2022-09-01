MSU Museum introduces new exhibits in strategic rebrand

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Museum is going to be adding some new science-focused exhibits.

One of them, called 1.5 Degrees Celsius, is about climate change. Museum director Devon Akmon said it’s all part of a new strategic plan.

“We are really thinking about the role of the museum, how it serves the campus community, how it serves the public at-large and how it can be a much more creative place for catalyzing ideas and helping to make sense of the world,” Akmon said.

The new five-year strategic plan includes a new division of the museum focused on innovation and experimentation. More information on the plan can be found on the official MSU Museum website here.

1.5 Degrees Celsius will open to the public Tuesday.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.