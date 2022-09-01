Michigan State Police: 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan State Police say about 3,250 lab reports on THC toxicology samples in prosecutions may be inaccurate because of a technical issue.

The state police Forensic Science Division said Wednesday the problem may impact cases that occurred as far back as March 28, 2019. It’s not clear whether any convictions may be overturned as a result of the problem.

The division said in a news release that individual cases in which the problem might have occurred “are being identified and will be shared with the prosecuting attorney of record for further investigation as to any potential impact to the individual involved.”

