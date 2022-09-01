Michigan State Police: 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurate

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan State Police say about 3,250 lab reports on THC toxicology samples in prosecutions may be inaccurate because of a technical issue.

The state police Forensic Science Division said Wednesday the problem may impact cases that occurred as far back as March 28, 2019. It’s not clear whether any convictions may be overturned as a result of the problem.

The division said in a news release that individual cases in which the problem might have occurred “are being identified and will be shared with the prosecuting attorney of record for further investigation as to any potential impact to the individual involved.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn (now retired) of the East Lansing Police Department.
East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods
Authorities are investigating a homicide near 12th Street and Annesley Street in Saginaw.
Police: Juvenile in custody for murder of girl reported missing in Saginaw
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says

Latest News

‘Promote the Vote’ ballot initiative to head to Michigan Supreme Court
‘Promote the Vote’ ballot initiative to head to Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan State University Railroad Club and Pere Marquette 1225 in East Lansing, October 5,...
North Pole Express to be powered by diesel locomotives in 2022
Change this caption before publishing
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash