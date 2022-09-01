Michigan families gather to remember those lost to drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Opioid Partnership, five people die from a drug overdose in Michigan every day.

People across Mid-Michigan gathered Wednesday with their loved ones to remember those who lost their lives to drugs. It was a night about awareness, but also about unity - families coming together to honor those taken from their families too soon.

It was also about stopping the stigma.

“He was always cracking jokes. He loved music, he was artistic,” said Michele Wagner, with Mitchell’s Hope. “He was highly intelligent. We took the same class in college, he didn’t take notes - I had to take notes. He got a better grade.”

Mitchell was all those things and more. He loved history and political science and was enrolled at the University of Michigan. He had the world in his hands.

“He was a great hugger,” Wagner said.

But behind his kind eyes, Mitchell was struggling with heroine addiction. He put up a brave fight, but eventually lost. He died at 23 years old.

“It was the day before Thanksgiving 2014,” Wagner said.

In the last eight years, Wagner has dedicated her time spreading awareness to help others. She holds an annual event to remember those lost, but the 2022 event is different.

“This year, we have more people who have lost loved ones to fentanyl,” Wagner said.

She now spends her time educating people on how to save lives with narcan, something she didn’t have to save her son.

But she was also there for people. Just to listen.

“I want them to know they’re not alone,” Wagner said. “I want to them to know there’s no shame in their game.”

She said nobody is alone if they look around.

There is help available in Mid-Michigan. Resources can be found on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website here.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline is a free, confidential 24/7 treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish). It can be reached at 1-800-662-4357.

