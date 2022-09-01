Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!

Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.

To be paid, you must register as a vendor in the DNR’s online system.

Red pine cones can be dropped off at several DNR locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, where red pines are more abundant.

After pine cones are dropped off, they will be put into machines that warm and shake them, allowing the seeds within to drop out and be stored until planting time. This process helps foresters replant the forest and replenishes the supply of red pine seed, which is in high demand.

More information on Michigan’s forest management can be found on the DNR’s official website here.

The department said finding enough red pine cones won’t be an easy task and that residents should be prepared to be in the woods for a while. But they offered the following tips:

Red pines have craggy, reddish bark and 4- to-6-inch needles that grow in bundles of two. Scotch and Austrian pine cones - which have some similarities - will not be accepted.

Cones should be picked off the tree; cones on the ground are likely too old or wet.

No twigs, needles or debris will be accepted in bushels of cones.

Cone scales – the individual plates of a cone – should be closed (scales should not move when squeezed), with a little green or purple tint.

An identification flyer released by the DNR can be found here.

More information on the program, including red pinecone drop off locations, can be found on the DNR’s official website here.

Red Pinecone (Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

