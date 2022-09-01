Michigan court is urged to put voting measure on ballot

Supporters of an effort to expand voting opportunities in Michigan are asking the state Supreme Court to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the fall ballot
The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the Michigan Supreme Court.
The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the Michigan Supreme Court.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Supporters of an effort to expand voting opportunities asked the Michigan Supreme Court to intervene Thursday and place the proposed constitutional amendment on the fall ballot.

“The challengers have made frivolous arguments to block this proposal," said Khalilah Spencer of the group Promote the Vote 2022.

The move came a day after the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on the issue, a tie that blocks it. Republicans voted no while Democrats voted in favor of giving the question to voters.

The amendment to the constitution would, among other provisions, require nine days of in-person early voting, state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes and postage for absentee ballots and applications. Voters could join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election.

Voters could verify their identity with a photo ID or a signed statement.

Advocates submitted more than enough signatures to meet the 425,000-signature threshold. But the two Republican canvassers said some language was unclear. The state GOP opposes the proposal.

One of the arguments against: Election Day, as it appears in the state constitution, would effectively be eliminated with early voting, critics claim.

“Nonsensical,” Promote the Vote 2022 said in the court filing.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn (now retired) of the East Lansing Police Department.
East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods
Authorities are investigating a homicide near 12th Street and Annesley Street in Saginaw.
Police: Juvenile in custody for murder of girl reported missing in Saginaw
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says

Latest News

State police: 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurrate
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative
Generic police lights
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal ‘random’ shootings
Michigan State Police
State police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems