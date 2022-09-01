Jackson YMCA releases updated timeline for completion

Jackson YMCA announces timeline for new facility
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An updated timeline has been released for the new Jackson YMCA. Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2023 with a goal of completing work by the end of 2024.

The rendering of the new design is pictured above. In late 2021, the Jackson YMCA announced the building was moving from all-new construction to a combination of new build and redevelopment of the current facility. The updates include more natural light into the facility along with a new kids area.

“A great deal of work has been happening behind the scenes this summer, and it’s exciting to now be able to share plans for the new Y,” said Jackson YMCA CEO Shawna Tello. “The facility will be accessible for those with limited mobility, feature open sightlines and enable us to not only provide our current programs and services but also to expand our offerings to better serve the community.”

Jeff Havranek is Senior Project Manager for Granger Construction Co., the company managing the construction for the YMCA.

“Over the past two years, the U.S. construction industry has been buffeted by unprecedented increases in material costs, supply-chain bottlenecks, and a tight labor market,” said Havranek.

Havranek added that, while the Jackson YMCA has had a similar experience, “it is resilience and adaptability that continues to keep the Jackson YMCA project moving forward.”

Tello will continue the “community coffee hours” she held this summer in order to keep the public informed about the project. The coffee hours enable attendees to ask questions about the YMCA’s capital campaign, Y membership, programming or other topics. Coffee and conversation with Shawna Tello will be available at the Jackson YMCA on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m., Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 4 p.m.

