East Lansing Trojans benefitting from new tennis courts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the summer of new stomping grounds for mid-Michigan schools, including East Lansing.

While their football team waits to host a game on their new surface The tennis team has eight new courts.

“It’s exciting. Yeah, I mean, it’s just I think it brings more life to the team and it just brings actual layer of excitement for them to just something new right?” said head coach Cody Cross.

There might be nothing that motivates a player more than new gear.

The same counts for tennis courts, a new feature on East Lansing’s athletic campus.

“Everyone was really excited. I mean I was questioning if we’d they’d be done before the season started,” said Senior captain Lucas Wade. “Luckily, they were and we’re able to practice for a few weeks before.”

Just like anything, East Lansing’s courts had grown old.

“They’ve just needed, you know repairs for last few years and they’ve been doing it,” said Cross. “But then you can only repair the cracks so many times before it’s just time to to redo them all all together.”

“The past three years, we haven’t had the best courts. So getting new ones real nice,” said Wade

With the courts, the Trojans will have a solid playing surface for years to come.

“It’s post-tension material,” said Cross, “so it’s a little more advanced. They last longer, and with new courts, you get the fresh surface. So the ball just plays a little slower.”

And the choice of colors was not tough at all: Blue and Gray

“The girls coach and I talked a little bit with the A.D. and we all kind of agree that the gray and blue looked look good and go with that what.”

Cross thinks of the new courts as a gift to his team who has worked hard year in and year out.

“I think we’re lucky this year,” said Cross. “It’s a really hard working group of guys. They’ve all for the last two weeks brought pretty good effort, and I’ve been happy with it.”

Wade says they’re more motivated now as well.

“Yeah, I guess new courts kind of symbolize how we are as a team. I mean we gotta play strong...it’s still the same game just better surface better terrain to play on, you know?”

