Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two cars were crumpled and one person is in the hospital following a crash in Eaton County on Thursday.
At around 8 a.m. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post were called to a two-car crash on Gresham Highway near Hartel Road in Benton Township.
“Preliminary investigation indicates one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign,” MSP wrote in a public post.
Although the damage to both vehicles was extensive, there were no deaths in the crash. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, while the other was released at the scene.
“The at fault driver was issued a citation for disregarding a stop sign,” MSP said. “Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.”
