Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two cars were crumpled and one person is in the hospital following a crash in Eaton County on Thursday.

At around 8 a.m. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post were called to a two-car crash on Gresham Highway near Hartel Road in Benton Township.

“Preliminary investigation indicates one vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign,” MSP wrote in a public post.

Although the damage to both vehicles was extensive, there were no deaths in the crash. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries, while the other was released at the scene.

“The at fault driver was issued a citation for disregarding a stop sign,” MSP said. “Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.”

