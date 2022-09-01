Days of our Lives Transitions to Streaming on Peacock

Starting Monday, 9/12/22
Days of our Lives Moves to Peacock
Days of our Lives Moves to Peacock(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The show you love, has a new way to watch. Starting Monday, September 12, 2022, Days of our Lives will be exclusively available on Peacock. Peacock is available to view on any internet enabled device including tablets, laptops, desktop computers and through Smart TV’s that are OTT compatible. For supported devices - Click here and click here for help with getting Peacock. If you have Peacock, you can start watching by clicking here!

For your questions or comments, the DAYS OF OUR LIVES CUSTOMER CARE HOT LINE is available by calling 1-855-597-1827.

