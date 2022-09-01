Cavaliers Acquire Mitchell

-CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the trade tells AP the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA still has to approve the trade. Mitchell is one of the league’s premiere scorers and his acquisition could put the Cavs among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

