CATA offers new hires $2,500 and $5,000 signing bonuses ahead of Lansing job fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is offering $17.50 per hour and a signing bonus to new hires.

CATA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15, to recruit new bus operators and mechanics to serve the Capital City region. Interviews will be conducted throughout the event.

New hires will receive starting bonuses, with the amounts depending on the job.

Read: ‘It’s a hotspot’ - Michigan sees need for cybersecurity workers

“We cracked the code by taking an aggressive approach, offering unprecedented signing bonuses and newly committed resources,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser. “We seek applicants who represent the communities we serve, and we seek those who also can help us fulfill our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Those hired as a bus operator will receive a $2,500 signing bonus and $17.50 per hour starting wage during training. A $5,000 signing bonus and $30.75 per hour starting wage will be offered to those hired as mechanics.

“We remain committed to recruiting and retaining a robust workforce that keeps driving our communities forward, because that’s how we roll,” said CATA Director of Human Resources Marshea Brown. “Join us at our job fair and begin achieving your dreams with CATA.”

The CATA job fair will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frandor Shopping Center, in the former Sears building.

Applicants must present a clean driving record, pass a drug and alcohol screening, physical and background check. Applications can also be submitted any time online on CATA’s hiring website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.