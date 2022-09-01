Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking...
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Lunchtime diners at a Wendy’s in Florida were treated to a meal and a show.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.

Workers at the Wendy’s in Spring Hill were surprised to find a gator in the parking lot, possibly looking for a bite.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.

On Facebook, one Hernando County resident joked, “We are not called the nature coast for nothing.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn (now retired) of the East Lansing Police Department.
East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods
Authorities are investigating a homicide near 12th Street and Annesley Street in Saginaw.
Police: Juvenile in custody for murder of girl reported missing in Saginaw
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says

Latest News

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Warm weather continues to start September
Grady Lambert was hit by a truck while running in Amarillo, Texas, while on a cross-country trek.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say