Wednesday meeting will decide if abortion rights makes ballot in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Board of State Canvassers is holding a meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to decide if voters should have the option to keep abortion legal in Michigan.

If the proposal by Reproductive Freedom For All is approved, abortion rights will be on the ballot in November.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it has been up to the states to decide if it will remain legal or not. In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been fighting to ban a law from 1931 that criminalizes abortion.

