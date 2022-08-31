TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security checkpoint.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The Transportation Security Administration shared pictures of a few scary-looking items they confiscated from a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region posted the pictures on Twitter on Aug. 30.

The items they confiscated at a checkpoint in O’Hare National Airport in Chicago included a meat cleaver and a saw blade. The items were among other tools the passenger removed from their bag and placed into a bin to be checked by security.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's carry-on bag.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)

The TSA said in the tweet that sharp objects are not allowed to be carried onto flights and should be wrapped and packaged safely in a passenger’s checked baggage.

