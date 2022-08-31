WATCH LIVE: Spartan Football Kick-Off Special

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happy college football season! The Spartan Football Kick-Off Special, News 10′s pre-season preview, airs tonight at 7.

Join Tim Staudt, Fred Heumann, Kellan Buddy and Joey Ellis as they take a look at the coming season, which opens Friday night when Michigan State University (MSU) hosts Western Michigan for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Spartan Stadium.

All hopes are high around Mid-Michigan for Spartan football and, hey; why not? Coming off an 11 and 2 season (and with a very manageable early season schedule) it looks like MSU can get off to a fast start.

The team has been practicing daily for what seems like forever, and we’re only two days away from seeing if all that work will pay off.

The first pre-season practice was in early August, and the players and coaches have been going through the grind leading up to game week and the long-anticipated opening game Friday night.

More:

