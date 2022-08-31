Salute to the Trades: Understanding what they are and how to get involved

Leading up to Labor Day, News 10 is saluting the trades. That means the people who work in trades, what they do and how to even get involved.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
A skilled trade is any occupation that requires a particular skill set, knowledge, or ability.

There are so many kinds of skilled trades, but there are five main fields: agricultural, construction, transportation, service, and manufacturing.

Cindy Kangas and Cathy Wihm with the Capital Area Manufacturing Council and LCC’s Tech Career Division broke down these fields and how to get involved.

There are several option to get the required training for these careers, including taking classes during high school, apprenticships and even in programs like they have at LCC.

“People don’t realize that you can get into a trade with maybe a shorter amount of education time than a four-year university,” said Kangas. “Oftentimes you will start working at an employer or starting an apprenticeship and they’ll pay for it for you or there are a lot of scholarships that you can use to take these programs and so they’re so accessible and and people are leaving guaranteed with these great paying jobs.”

For more information about getting involved in trades: https://camconline.org/ and https://www.lcc.edu/techcareers/index.html

