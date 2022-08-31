‘Promote the Vote’ ballot initiative to head to Michigan Supreme Court

By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The effort to get a proposal to expand voting rights on the November ballot is now going to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The Promote the Vote Coalition said it will file the motion after the Board of State Canvassers failed to certify the petition.

Background: ‘Promote the Vote’ ballot initiative surpasses Michigan signature requirement, group says

The Board of Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 on the certification of petition signatures during its meeting Wednesday.

Challengers claimed the petition left some things out of its language and that the petition wasn’t valid. The commissioners debated if that was enough to not put the proposal on the ballot.

The two Democratic board members said it was a legal issue and not their place to decide and voted to put it on the ballot, while the Republican board members voted against it and claimed issues needed to be sorted out before voters decide.

The Bureau of Elections recommended the canvassers do put the proposal on the ballot.

The people behind Promote The Vote said they hope the Michigan Supreme Court makes a decision soon.

“There is so much at stake here in terms of voting rights,” said Jamie Lyons-Eddy, with Voters Not Politicians. “All of us believe that every vote should be counted and every voice should be heard no matter what we look like, no matter where we live, no matter who we vote for.”

There isn’t much time for the Court to get the proposal on the ballot, as the ballot needs to be finalized by Sept. 9.

