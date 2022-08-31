Non-profit works to promote better lives for women through skilled trades

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Capital Area Michigan Works, this month Studio 10 gets to put the spotlight on a great organization, WIST. WIST stand for Women In Skilled Trades.

WIST was co-founded by Tori Menold and Carol Cool, in the late fall of 2016. Both women were looking for a way to have a positive impact on their community, empower women, and help the industry that they have worked in for their entire careers. By combining their passion for helping women and their knowledge of the construction industry, Women In Skilled Trades was formed.

WIST works to develop programs and events to help educate and inform women about the exciting and fulfilling career opportunities in the construction skilled trades.

For more information on how to get involved: https://www.wistmichigan.org/about and https://www.camw.org/

