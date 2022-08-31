No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing.

According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m.

Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour following the crash.

