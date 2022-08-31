In My View: Former Lansing Catholic quarterback cut, could still re-sign

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Tough on NFL players getting cut this week after all that time in training camp.

Such is the case for former Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University quarterback Cooper Rush. Undrafted, this would be his fifth NFL season, mostly with the Dallas Cowboys.

He’s been cut but he may well get re-signed under a new deal. The Cowboys like a lot about Cooper Rush and so do we, he represents Lansing well. He has experience and is a good team player.

The Cowboys know that and may well re-sign him again to back up Dak Prescott, stay tuned.

More: In My View

