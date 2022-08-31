Muskegon man sentenced to 25 years for child sexual assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Muskegon man has been sentenced to 300 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for producing pictures of his sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.

Jeffrey David Paprocki, a 33-year-old man from Muskegon, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff, who also imposed 10 years of supervised release following his release from custody and restitution paid to the victims. Judge Neff said the 25-year sentence was to protect the community, as well as to send a strong message of deterrence to others.

The case was opened when a deputy with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin was working undercover in a messaging application that is commonly used by people interested in the sexual abuse of children. The deputy identified Paprocki as someone who possessed and distributed child pornography.

Then, in a separate investigation by the FBI in Connecticut, an undercover FBI agent engaged in a chat conversation with an person, later identified as Poprocki, who was bragging that he was sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child. During that conversation, the individual stated that he planned on assaulting the child later that night. The FBI initiated emergency procedures to identify the person and locate him.

“The FBI connected the new case with the lead identified by the deputy in Wisconsin and that same day secured a search warrant,” FBI representatives said in a release. “Paprocki confessed to sexually assaulting the child and to producing pictures of the assault. He was arrested that night and initially charged in a federal criminal complaint.”

Paprocki pleaded guilty to production and possession of child pornography in federal court and agreed to plead guilty to the sexual assault charge in Muskegon County.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten stated, “Mr. Paprocki’s conduct is horrific. This child depended on Mr. Paprocki and he abused that dependence for his own sexual pleasure. My office, working with our partners, will find and hold child exploiters accountable.”

“Today’s sentence, in combination with the sentence he is facing in state court, holds Mr. Paprocki accountable for his conduct and ensures he cannot harm any more children,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Cases like this one illustrate the commitment of the FBI and its law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold predators like him accountable.”

Anyone, including a child, with information or concerns about child abuse can make a report by calling Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 855-444-3911.

