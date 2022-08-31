Michigan gets $50 million in federal funds for natural disaster recovery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government is continuing to assist states as they are hit by extreme weather events with greater frequency. Wednesday, it was announced Michigan will receive $50 million to help recover from the flooding in 2020.

That year a dam on the Tittabawassee River collapsed during rainfall the system was not built to handle. Thousands of people were evacuated, 150 homes were destroyed, with damages exceeding $200 million.

Read: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, jail running on limited power two days after storms

Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced that it will provide $50 million in Emergency Relief Program funds to Michigan in an effort to help the state recover.

“These funds with help communities across our nation repair roads and bridges damaged by severe weather events, which are becoming increasingly common because of climate change,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “From recent hurricanes that struck the Gulf Coast, to wildfires in California and floods and mudslides in numerous states, we must address the devastating impacts of climate change and work to build more sustainable transportation infrastructure to better withstand its impacts for years to come.”

The funds will be used to repay the Michigan Department of Transportation for repairs to roads and bridges that were damaged by the 2020 floods. It’s part of an overall $513.2 million in Emergency Relief Program funding package to help 30 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by storms, floods, wildfires and other events in recent years.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.