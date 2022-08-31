Lugnuts Release Their 2023 Schedule

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts open their 27th season in 2023 on April 7th against the Great Lakes Loons. The home opener is April 11th against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The season is similar to 2022-- 132 games, 66 at home. The Lugnuts are home on Father’s Day on June 18th, July 4th and all of Labor Day week end. There is no word in the team’s news release about a Crosstown Showdown game against Michigan State.

