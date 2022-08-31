Now Desk: Sunshine continues, remembering Princess Di, and penguin gets new kicks

Pleasant conditions
Pleasant conditions
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the day’s forecast for the final day of meteorological summer.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the Board of State Canvassers set to hold a meeting to decide if voters should have the option to keep abortion legal in Michigan, remembering Princess Diana 25 years after her death, a cold case is closed after 40 years, and more. Plus we’ll have what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 31, 2022

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1898
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1915

