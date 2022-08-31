Now Desk: Sun shines on August’s final day

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the day’s forecast for the final day of meteorological summer.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the day's forecast for the final day of meteorological summer.

Plus we have the forecast for your grilling, lawn mowing, and tailgating plans!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 31, 2022

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1898
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1915

