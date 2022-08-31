Lions Sign Sudfeld As Backup Quarterback

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts with tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld, ostensibly to back up their starter, Jared Goff. Sudfeld, who played in college at Indiana, was cut this week by the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions early Wednesday released quarterback David Blough and if he clears waivers the Lions likely will try and re-sign him.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan remain without power following Monday storms
Ameen-Awad Kadhim
Meridian Township Police Department seeks man with outstanding warrants

Latest News

More than a decade after leaving Davidson College for the NBA, Stephen Curry's No. 30 jersey...
Curry Gets Honor From Davidson College
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Billy Hamilton after hitting a two-run...
LaRussa Out Indefinitey From White Sox
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Cosboys Re-Sign Cooper Rush
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Lugnuts Release Their 2023 Schedule