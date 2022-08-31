Lions Sign Sudfeld As Backup Quarterback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld, ostensibly to back up their starter, Jared Goff. Sudfeld, who played in college at Indiana, was cut this week by the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions early Wednesday released quarterback David Blough and if he clears waivers the Lions likely will try and re-sign him.

