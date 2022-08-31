LaRussa Out Indefinitey From White Sox

-CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team says the Hall of Famer is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.” Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.