LaRussa Out Indefinitey From White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Billy Hamilton after hitting a two-run...
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Billy Hamilton after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team says the Hall of Famer is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.” Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out.

