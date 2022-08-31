Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide

Leandrew Martin
Leandrew Martin(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a homicide are asking the public to be on the lookout.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, Markeithis Smith was shot to death outside of a party store near downtown Jackson. The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect in the incident as 44-year-old Leandrew Martin, pictured above.

A two count felony warrant has been issued for open murder and felony firearm. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leandrew Martin is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637. They may also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan remain without power following Monday storms
Ameen-Awad Kadhim
Meridian Township Police Department seeks man with outstanding warrants

Latest News

Flooding in Midland, Michigan from May 2020.
Michigan gets $50 million in federal funds for natural disaster recovery
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the day’s forecast for the final day...
Now Desk: Sun shines on August’s final day
Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile...
Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3
Plenty of sunshine today!
Now Desk: Sun shines on August’s final day