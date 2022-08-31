Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a homicide are asking the public to be on the lookout.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, Markeithis Smith was shot to death outside of a party store near downtown Jackson. The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect in the incident as 44-year-old Leandrew Martin, pictured above.

A two count felony warrant has been issued for open murder and felony firearm. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leandrew Martin is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637. They may also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.

