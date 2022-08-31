Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, jail running on limited power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff says Monday’s severe storms have the Sheriff’s Office and jail running on limited power.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and jail are running on “very limited power” on Wednesday morning according to Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth. He says they are utilizing generators until power is restored.

“We are working with facilities, Consumers Energy, the Controller’s Office, Superior Electric, Ingham County Emergency Management, and Michigan State University to try and rectify the situation,” Sheriff Wrigglesworth said in a statement.

Sheriff Wrigglesworth said it appears a lightning strike caused “fairly significant damage” to the facility’s electrical infrastructure.

“Safety and security of inmates and staff is being maintained and remains a priority,” Sheriff Wrigglesworth said.

More: Crews work to restore power in Michigan after significant outages

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.