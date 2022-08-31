Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

