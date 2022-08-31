East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is investigating after one person allegedly pulled a gun on another Tuesday night.
Police told News 10 they were called to deal with an incident involving one individual pulling a gun on another, then running off. ELPD located a person matching the description, though when they approached that person fled on foot.
Read: Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide
They ran into a wooded area at the corner of Lake Lansing and Abbot Roads. Police continued the pursuit into the area, but had limited visibility in the darkness. The officers said they heard a sound resembling a gunshot coming from the woods, so changed strategy.
The officers backed off, setting up a perimeter and calling in a K-9 team and drone unit to help locate the person. However, police were not able to find them.
Police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, though the incident remains under investigation.
Next:
- Michigan gets $50 million in federal funds for natural disaster recovery
- ‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.