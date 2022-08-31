East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods

Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn (now retired) of the East Lansing Police Department.
Sgt. Travis Bove and K9 Quinn (now retired) of the East Lansing Police Department.(East Lansing Police Department)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is investigating after one person allegedly pulled a gun on another Tuesday night.

Police told News 10 they were called to deal with an incident involving one individual pulling a gun on another, then running off. ELPD located a person matching the description, though when they approached that person fled on foot.

Read: Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide

They ran into a wooded area at the corner of Lake Lansing and Abbot Roads. Police continued the pursuit into the area, but had limited visibility in the darkness. The officers said they heard a sound resembling a gunshot coming from the woods, so changed strategy.

The officers backed off, setting up a perimeter and calling in a K-9 team and drone unit to help locate the person. However, police were not able to find them.

Police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, though the incident remains under investigation.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan remain without power following Monday storms
Ameen-Awad Kadhim
Meridian Township Police Department seeks man with outstanding warrants

Latest News

Flooding in Midland, Michigan from May 2020.
Michigan gets $50 million in federal funds for natural disaster recovery
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the day’s forecast for the final day...
Now Desk: Sun shines on August’s final day
Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile...
Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3
Plenty of sunshine today!
Now Desk: Sun shines on August’s final day