East Lansing Police search for person suspected of brandishing gun, fleeing into woods

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is investigating after one person allegedly pulled a gun on another Tuesday night.

Police told News 10 they were called to deal with an incident involving one individual pulling a gun on another, then running off. ELPD located a person matching the description, though when they approached that person fled on foot.

Read: Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide

They ran into a wooded area at the corner of Lake Lansing and Abbot Roads. Police continued the pursuit into the area, but had limited visibility in the darkness. The officers said they heard a sound resembling a gunshot coming from the woods, so changed strategy.

The officers backed off, setting up a perimeter and calling in a K-9 team and drone unit to help locate the person. However, police were not able to find them.

Police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, though the incident remains under investigation.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.