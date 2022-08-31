Curry Gets Honor From Davidson College

More than a decade after leaving Davidson College for the NBA, Stephen Curry's No. 30 jersey will be retired during a Wednesday afternoon ceremony.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
-DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Stephen Curry knocked down another huge 3. This one was 13 years in the making. The Golden State Warriors point guard was inducted into the Davidson College Hall of Fame, had his No. 30 jersey retired and received his bachelor’s degree in sociology following an elaborate solo graduation ceremony on the school’s campus. He became the first Davidson College athlete to have his jersey number retired, meaning No. 30 will never be worn again by a Wildcats basketball player.

