Crews work to restore power in Michigan after significant outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working around the clock to restore power across Michigan.

In the first 24 hours since Monday’s storms moved through, roughly half of those impacted have the lights back on.

Neighborhoods across the area were loud Tuesday with the sound of generators.

Michael Kander invited his neighbor, Harland Letts, over to charge his phone. Kander has a generator and Letts doesn’t. Neither does Daniel Aramula.

“Last night I was out here because my phone was dead and charging my phone with my car,” Aramula said.

On his drive, he saw fallen power lines and trees. They said it felt like Monday’s storm came out of nowhere, but Consumers Energy had crews getting ready before it happened.

“We, like a lot of people, are weather watchers and that really is the first thing that we do,” said Brian Wheeler. “We try to get a good sense of what the weather holds in store.”

Monday’s storm needed 350 crews dispatched to restore power, working in 16-hour shifts.

“A crew can be three or four people at a time, so really you’re talking 1,500-2,000 people who are actively working on the lines to get the power back on,” Wheeler said.

It’s an around-the-clock job, but it used to take longer. At one time during power outages, crews would have to walk on foot to find fallen power lines.

“We have technology that actually helps us to isolate that area more quickly,” Wheeler said. “We get an electronic signal that gives us a better sense of where the issue is.”

That makes it easier to restore power to more customers faster. The utility expects most of the power to be restored by Wednesday night.

Until then, people are making the most of it.

“You’re seeing what we’re doing,” Aramula said. “You kind of deal with it. You can’t complain about it. It happens.”

“We’re making the best out of the situation,” Kander said. “So we’re enjoying it and the kids are having a good time and just rolling with the punches.”

Remember; if you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light by calling 877-295-5001.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

