Cosboys Re-Sign Cooper Rush

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Dallas Cowboys, who cut Lansing native Cooper Rush Tuesday, re-signed him Wednesday to the team’s 16-player practice squad. Rush, 28, is in his fifth pro season. He quarterbacked last season behind starter Dak Prescott. He played five games last season with one start and led his team to a late season 20-16 win at Minnesota over the Vikings. Rush was a standout at Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.