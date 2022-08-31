Cosboys Re-Sign Cooper Rush

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush throws a pass during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Dallas Cowboys, who cut Lansing native Cooper Rush Tuesday, re-signed him Wednesday to the team’s 16-player practice squad. Rush, 28, is in his fifth pro season. He quarterbacked last season behind starter Dak Prescott. He played five games last season with one start and led his team to a late season 20-16 win at Minnesota over the Vikings. Rush was a standout at Lansing Catholic High School and Central Michigan University.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan remain without power following Monday storms
Ameen-Awad Kadhim
Meridian Township Police Department seeks man with outstanding warrants

Latest News

More than a decade after leaving Davidson College for the NBA, Stephen Curry's No. 30 jersey...
Curry Gets Honor From Davidson College
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, right, celebrates with Billy Hamilton after hitting a two-run...
LaRussa Out Indefinitey From White Sox
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Lions Sign Sudfeld As Backup Quarterback
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Lugnuts Release Their 2023 Schedule