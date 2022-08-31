Capital Area Humane Society seeks ‘special homes’ for rescued beagles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society are making sure the beagles rescued from a testing lab in Virginia go to the correct homes.

Background: Beagles saved from breeding facility learning how to be dogs in Mid-Michigan

The shelter said that since the dogs have never been in a home before, they are in need of more attention, care and patience than normal dogs.

“Each of them is in a different stage of opening up to humans and acclimating to things, such as leaving their carriers, walking on leashes, having friends, being pet and feeling loved,” CAHS posted on social media. “Although, they are very sweet, they are not your typical dog and will need a high-level of care.”

Those interested in adopting have to go through a pre-screening process that includes a questionnaire and interview.

“Please understand that we need to take these extra steps to ensure the best possible outcomes for them, as they will need special homes,” the shelter wrote.

CAHS is asking potential adopters to only apply if they feel they can provide the right type of home.

For more information on adopting a beagle or to apply, contact the adoption team here. Once an application is received, the shelter will get back within 24 hours.

More information on the Capital Area Humane Society and the pets available for adoption can be found on its official website here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.