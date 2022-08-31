Brighton residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Brighton could see some water pressure fluctuations during the first half of September.

According to officials with the city, the Brighton Utilities Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the city’s water utility service area from Wednesday to Sept. 16.

The work on the hydrants will be done between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on each weekday.

The city is asking residents to plan their water use during this period as the work could cause disturbances, discoloration and pressure fluctuations as hydrants are flushed. Residents are also asked to refrain from washing white or light-colored clothes.

Anyone who experiences discoloration or rust particles in their water should run a cold water faucet for about 10 minutes to clear the discolored water. If the water is still discolored after this, residents are asked to turn the faucet off and try again an hour later.

If the water is still discolored, contact the City of Brighton at 810-844-5115 or by email here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.