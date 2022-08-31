Breslin Center hosts COVID vaccine, booster clinic for residents 6 months and older

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department teamed up with Michigan State University to host a COVID vaccine clinic Wednesday at the Breslin Center.

The clinic offered vaccines for individuals ages 6 months and older.

Ingham County Health Office Linda Vail said the clinics are important because they offer something the pharmacies do not as pharmacies can’t vaccinate children under the age of three.

You can find out more information on the next vaccine and booster clinic at the Ingham County Health Department’s official website here.

