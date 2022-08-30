Your Health: Can screen time promote brain health?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Watching television, scrolling social media, playing video games - screens are everywhere!

According to the American Heart Association, children are on screens for more than seven hours a day. Previous research said too much screen time could be harmful to a child’s development, but a new study out of Sweden suggests it could be beneficial - depending on the type of screen activities.

The number of screens in the average American household is growing and so is the amount of time children spend on them. Some research suggests that it’s negatively impacting their cognitive development.

“This happens with every new cognitive adjacent technology,” said Dr. Anthony Chemero. ”We look at it and say, ‘This is going to somehow disrupt our cognitive abilities, our smarts.’”

But researchers in Sweden suggest screens may not be as bad for children’s brains as previously thought. In a study where they followed 5,000 children for up to two years, they found those who played video games for more than one hour increased their IQ by about two and a half points.

They also found no major negative or positive effects. From watching TV or using social media. That isn’t to say that there aren’t negative effects at all, but when it comes to people’s intelligence, Chemero explains, “The arguments that they are making us dumber don’t hold up.”

The researchers only studied the effects of screens on children’s intelligence. They did not study the effects on physical activity, sleep, wellbeing, or school performance.

