Wimbledon Champ Out At U. S. Open

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The Wimbledon women’s champion is out in the first round of the U.S. Open. Elena Rybakina lost 6-4, 6-4 to Clara Burel of France, who came through qualifying to earn a spot in the main draw. Rybakina was seeded only 25th, with her victory in the most recent Grand Slam not boosting her in the rankings because no points were awarded at the tournament this year. The men’s and women’s tours took that step after the All England Club barred Russian and Belarussian players from competing because of the war against Ukraine. Rybakina was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan.

