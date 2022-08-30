WATCH LIVE: Michigan State football players speak to media ahead of season opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football players speak to the media in East Lansing ahead of Friday’s season opener against Western Michigan University.

The Spartans are ranked no. 15 in the AP Top 25, and are headed into head coach Mel Tucker’s third year leading the program.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.