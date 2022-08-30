WATCH LIVE: Michigan State football players speak to media ahead of season opener

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football players speak to the media in East Lansing ahead of Friday’s season opener against Western Michigan University.

The Spartans are ranked no. 15 in the AP Top 25, and are headed into head coach Mel Tucker’s third year leading the program.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 8/30/2022 Midday
The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
August 30 is National Beach Day!
Now Desk: Cooler temps and an 80s icon return
Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning
Now Desk: Cooler temps and an 80s icon return