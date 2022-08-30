Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train

Vehicle was dragged for short distance by train
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit.

According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.

Police said they pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a moving train near the intersection of 17th Street and Jane Avenue, which dragged the vehicle for a short distance before becoming free.

Police said a search of the driver and the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Saginaw, was arrested and lodged on several outstanding felony warrants, felony weapons charges, resisting and obstructing arrest and fleeing and eluding.

He was treated for minor injuries before being transferred to the Saginaw County Jail.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Michiganders clean up after severe storms
Michiganders clean up after severe storms
Feds warn about new dangerous opioid trend, ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
‘Beat The Odds’ sports betting and entertainment series to debut Sept. 2
Safety improvements coming to M-43/Meridian Road intersection in Meridian Township