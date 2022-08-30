Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train

SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit.

According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.

Police said they pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a moving train near the intersection of 17th Street and Jane Avenue, which dragged the vehicle for a short distance before becoming free.

Police said a search of the driver and the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Saginaw, was arrested and lodged on several outstanding felony warrants, felony weapons charges, resisting and obstructing arrest and fleeing and eluding.

He was treated for minor injuries before being transferred to the Saginaw County Jail.

