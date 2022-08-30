Siblings, ages 9 and 10, killed when SUV hits them on sidewalk, Utah police say

Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where...
Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVO, Utah (Gray News) – Two young siblings in Utah were killed when they were hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk Monday morning.

According to the Provo Police Department, a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were killed, along with the driver of the vehicle.

Police said just after 8 a.m. Monday, a white SUV struck the children as they were walking on the sidewalk. The two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Darren Albertson.

The accident also ruptured gas lines in a nearby structure. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan lose power due to storms
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 8/30/2022 Midday
The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs
Serena Williams, of the United States, talks with her daughter Olympia and husband Alexis...
Serena’s daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
Bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home