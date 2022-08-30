Safety improvements coming to M-43/Meridian Road intersection in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new turn signal will be added to Grand River Avenue and Meridian Road.

MDOT announced another construction project in Meridian Township. This one is planned nowhere near the Meridian Mall or Okemos Road. Officials said the plans call for a new turn signal at the corner of Grand River and Meridian Road.

MDOT and ICRD are investing $800,000 in safety and stormwater improvements on Meridian Road and M-43 intersection in Meridian Township.

“Work is anticipated to begin this October with tree clearing and is anticipated to be completed by September 2023.”

A virtual meeting to talk about the project can be accessed here.

