Police: Juvenile in custody for murder of girl reported missing in Saginaw

Authorities are investigating a homicide near 12th Street and Annesley Street in Saginaw.
Authorities are investigating a homicide near 12th Street and Annesley Street in Saginaw.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A juvenile is in custody for the murder of a girl who was reported missing shortly before her body was found.

Michigan State Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street in Saginaw for the missing girl about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The girl’s body was found shortly after in an abandoned lot near the family home, state police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, MSP announced a juvenile suspect is in custody for the girl’s murder. Police did not release any additional details.

If you have any information, you can call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-297-8657. To send an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

