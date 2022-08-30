Police called when toy gun found on Ionia Public Schools bus

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A toy gun spotted on a school bus caused administrators for Ionia Public Schools to contact police.

District administrators said on Tuesday they were notified of a possible weapon on a school bus. Local police were contacted and arrived at the scene where, after investigating, they found a student was in possession of a toy cowboy pistol.

“Law enforcement was immediately notified and District administrators arrived on scene,” school officials wrote in a public post. “Upon investigation, an early elementary student was found in possession of a cowboy-like gun.”

Administrators stressed that students and staff were never in any danger, and complimented staff for following the procedures set to minimize damage in the event of an attack on schoolchildren.

“While this thankfully was not a real weapon, any type of replica, even if it is a toy, is prohibited on our District transportation and campuses and will result in student discipline.”

District administrators thanked public safety officers for their assistance during the incident.

