Mid-Michigan cleaning up after Monday’s storms

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People spent Tuesday cleaning up after Monday night’s storms.

Damage was widespread across Mid-Michigan, with trees and power lines down from Holt to Brooklyn.

“Our crews are in storm mode. What that means is they are working 16-hour shifts around the clock. They are going to be doing that until our last customer has their service restored,” said Terry DeDoes, Consumers Energy spokesman.

Related: Thousands in Mid-Michigan remain without power following Monday storms

Consumers Energy had to replace a pole across from Jessica Halsey’s Blackman Township house after a tree took it down.

She said it was scary watching the storms move through.

“We had a couple of power surges here and our TV was smoking. We had to unplug that and bring that outside,” said Halsey.

At the peak of the storm, Consumers Energy reported more than 175,000 customers without power.

Michigan storm cleanup could take days

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.