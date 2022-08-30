Mid-Michigan cleaning up after Monday’s storms

Michiganders clean up after severe storms
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People spent Tuesday cleaning up after Monday night’s storms.

Damage was widespread across Mid-Michigan, with trees and power lines down from Holt to Brooklyn.

“Our crews are in storm mode. What that means is they are working 16-hour shifts around the clock. They are going to be doing that until our last customer has their service restored,” said Terry DeDoes, Consumers Energy spokesman.

Related: Thousands in Mid-Michigan remain without power following Monday storms

Consumers Energy had to replace a pole across from Jessica Halsey’s Blackman Township house after a tree took it down.

She said it was scary watching the storms move through.

“We had a couple of power surges here and our TV was smoking. We had to unplug that and bring that outside,” said Halsey.

At the peak of the storm, Consumers Energy reported more than 175,000 customers without power.

Michigan storm cleanup could take days

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Lansing
Police identify victim in Saturday night shooting in Lansing
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan remain without power following Monday storms
Meridian Township Police searching for suspect accused of domestic assault
First Alert Weather Day
Monday Is A First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Storm damage in Mason on Cedar Street, near Harper Road.
Thousands in Mid-Michigan remain without power following Monday storms
A man was arrested in Lansing after reportedly attempting to flee on a stolen motorcycle.
Lansing police: Man arrested after attempting to flee officers on stolen motorcycle
FILE - In remarks initially billed as a crime-prevention speech, Biden seized on comments from...
Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI
Michigan Dyslexia Institute
‘Michigan Dyslexia Handbook’ could be first step in statewide intervention