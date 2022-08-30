Michigan Avenue Corridor to be transformed with ROECO on Sears Roebuck Location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears Roebuck location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue.

Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is now becoming a ROECO and will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.

For 66 years it was originally the home of Sears Roebuck’s which became vacant in 2020. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the site was a temporary host to Sparrow Health System’s COVID testing.

Pat Gillespie is the President and CEO of Gillespie Group and said Lansing has met challenges with new projects and developments.

“We have incredible momentum, and this site is a great example of that,” said Gillespie. “I’m looking forward to adding new partners as we give this location new life, writing the next chapter together for the future of our city.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor talked about how the site has always been a unique dining and shopping area for residents.

“The ROECO plan will continue this tradition. I’m always excited to see unique and creative redevelopment projects that will be a magnet for people coming to Lansing, bringing more vibrancy and energy to our City,” said Schor.

