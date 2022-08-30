Now Desk: Cooler temps and an 80s icon return

Cooler, drier air is expected Tuesday.
Cooler, drier air is expected Tuesday.((Source:Pixabay))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the day’s forecast following Monday’s storms.

Then Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the latest on a shooting spree in Detroit on Sunday that left three people dead, an Ohio woman was killed by a falling tree, Serena Williams graces the cover of Time magazine, and an 80s classic makes a comeback. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 30, 2022

  • Average High: 79º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1863
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1976

